DerivaDAO Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $105,807.00 (DDX)

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 5th. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be purchased for $2.65 or 0.00007835 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. DerivaDAO has a total market capitalization of $69.23 million and approximately $105,807.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00045344 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.07 or 0.00138996 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.41 or 0.00166581 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,022.80 or 1.00475566 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 31.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000103 BTC.

About DerivaDAO

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DerivaDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DerivaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

