Dero Achieves Market Capitalization of $81.38 Million (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. One Dero coin can now be bought for approximately $7.61 or 0.00021961 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a market capitalization of $81.38 million and $609,575.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dero has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,665.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,314.93 or 0.06677919 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $521.63 or 0.01504753 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.37 or 0.00410705 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.04 or 0.00161671 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $219.31 or 0.00632652 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $145.46 or 0.00419606 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007712 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.42 or 0.00335847 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,690,129 coins. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . The official website for Dero is dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.