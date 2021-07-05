Desire (DSR) Trading 9.3% Lower Over Last Week

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. In the last seven days, Desire has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. One Desire coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Desire has a market cap of $41,882.96 and approximately $35,950.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,001.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,239.60 or 0.06586718 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $512.97 or 0.01508644 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $138.98 or 0.00408755 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.85 or 0.00161306 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.85 or 0.00640702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.54 or 0.00422150 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007786 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.83 or 0.00334768 BTC.

Desire Profile

Desire (DSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Desire is www.desire-crypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Desire is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Neoscrypt algorithm. It features a second layer of masternodes that process private and instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Desire

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Desire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Desire using one of the exchanges listed above.

