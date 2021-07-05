Desjardins Comments on Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:ATD)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 30th. Desjardins analyst C. Li anticipates that the company will earn $2.83 per share for the year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.