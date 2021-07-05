Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €5.90 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been assigned a €5.90 ($6.94) target price by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 39.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LHA. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €4.47 ($5.26) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Deutsche Lufthansa presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of €7.27 ($8.55).

LHA stock opened at €9.82 ($11.56) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 762.52. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 12-month high of €12.96 ($15.25). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €10.55.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

