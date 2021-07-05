Deutsche Telekom (ETR:DTE) Shares Up 0.5%

Deutsche Telekom AG (ETR:DTE) shot up 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as €17.97 ($21.14) and last traded at €17.97 ($21.14). 5,462,003 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €17.87 ($21.03).

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €17.15. The company has a market capitalization of $85.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.40.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile (ETR:DTE)

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

