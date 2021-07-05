Devery (EVE) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $10,663.00

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 5th. Devery has a market cap of $267,305.63 and $10,663.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Devery coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Devery has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00055303 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003300 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00017866 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $314.12 or 0.00927997 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,800.41 or 0.08273158 BTC.

Devery Coin Profile

Devery (EVE) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,697 coins and its circulating supply is 62,917,107 coins. The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Devery’s official website is devery.io . Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devery is a blockchain powered, open-source, product verification protocol. The EVE token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network is the native token of the Devery platform. It is used to power the Devery verification platform which allows organisations to power the verification of products. “

Buying and Selling Devery

