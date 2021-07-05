DEXTools (DEXT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $407,404.00

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Over the last seven days, DEXTools has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. DEXTools has a total market cap of $25.11 million and $407,404.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEXTools coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000754 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00054557 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003255 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00017816 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.19 or 0.00891676 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,785.96 or 0.08166500 BTC.

DEXTools Coin Profile

DEXTools is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,571,971 coins. DEXTools’ official website is www.dextools.io . DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

DEXTools Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEXTools should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEXTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

