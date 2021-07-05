DFI.Money Market Capitalization Tops $84.10 Million (YFII)

DFI.Money (CURRENCY:YFII) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Over the last seven days, DFI.Money has traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. DFI.Money has a market cap of $84.10 million and $61.02 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DFI.Money coin can now be purchased for approximately $2,179.10 or 0.06479650 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00054058 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003282 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00017787 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.98 or 0.00814705 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,685.72 or 0.07986122 BTC.

DFI.Money Coin Profile

DFI.Money (YFII) is a coin. Its launch date was July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 coins and its circulating supply is 38,596 coins. DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @FinanceYfii . DFI.Money’s official website is dfi.money/#

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

Buying and Selling DFI.Money

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFI.Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DFI.Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DFI.Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

