Dfyn Network (DFYN) Trading Up 11% Over Last 7 Days

Dfyn Network (CURRENCY:DFYN) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 5th. Over the last week, Dfyn Network has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dfyn Network has a market cap of $27.38 million and $1.11 million worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dfyn Network coin can currently be purchased for $1.73 or 0.00005077 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00045235 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.89 or 0.00137813 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.75 or 0.00166797 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,168.04 or 1.00422618 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Dfyn Network Profile

Dfyn Network’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,848,471 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn

