Diageo (LON:DGE) PT Set at GBX 3,800 by Jefferies Financial Group

Diageo (LON:DGE) has been given a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.86% from the company’s current price.

DGE has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,250 ($42.46) to GBX 3,540 ($46.25) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Diageo to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,574 ($46.69).

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of DGE opened at GBX 3,458.98 ($45.19) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £80.86 billion and a PE ratio of 72.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,383.18. Diageo has a twelve month low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,574.50 ($46.70).

In other Diageo news, insider Kathryn Mikells sold 643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,487 ($45.56), for a total transaction of £22,421.41 ($29,293.72). Also, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 262 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,158 ($41.26) per share, with a total value of £8,273.96 ($10,809.98). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 270 shares of company stock valued at $854,288.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.