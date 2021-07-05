Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Short Interest Update

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the May 31st total of 2,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $98.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.77. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $102.53.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 129.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

FANG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised Diamondback Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised Diamondback Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.85.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $98,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,943 shares in the company, valued at $5,920,362.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $447,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,985 shares in the company, valued at $5,637,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,646,258. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 63.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 241.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 31.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

