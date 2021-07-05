Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Short Interest Down 16.9% in June

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 888,900 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the May 31st total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DSX. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Pareto Securities upgraded Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Diana Shipping from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Diana Shipping by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,341 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 28,195 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter worth $168,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter worth $1,328,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Diana Shipping by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 130,757 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 62,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSX stock traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $4.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,110,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,554. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Diana Shipping has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $5.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.54.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 19.56%. Research analysts predict that Diana Shipping will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel.

