Digital Money Bits Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.00 (DMB)

Digital Money Bits (CURRENCY:DMB) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One Digital Money Bits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Digital Money Bits has a total market capitalization of $36,081.85 and $1.00 worth of Digital Money Bits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Digital Money Bits has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Digital Money Bits alerts:

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000131 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Digital Money Bits

Digital Money Bits is a coin. Digital Money Bits’ total supply is 116,173,958 coins and its circulating supply is 106,173,958 coins. The official website for Digital Money Bits is dmb-currency.com . Digital Money Bits’ official Twitter account is @DMBCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Digital Money Bits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Money Bits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Money Bits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Money Bits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Money Bits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Money Bits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.