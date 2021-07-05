Digitalcoin (DGC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $5.00

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Over the last week, Digitalcoin has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. Digitalcoin has a market cap of $406,764.09 and approximately $5.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,849.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,223.82 or 0.06569744 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $509.30 or 0.01504601 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $138.22 or 0.00408340 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.57 or 0.00161213 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $216.28 or 0.00638940 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $143.10 or 0.00422756 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007791 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.22 or 0.00334481 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

Digitalcoin (CRYPTO:DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,538,383 coins. Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

