Digitalcoin Market Capitalization Tops $403,036.86 (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 5th. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0107 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. Digitalcoin has a total market capitalization of $403,036.86 and approximately $26.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,544.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,214.34 or 0.06601120 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $495.52 or 0.01477171 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.40 or 0.00406615 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.72 or 0.00160138 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.15 or 0.00620499 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $142.83 or 0.00425785 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00007644 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $112.86 or 0.00336434 BTC.

DGC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,536,378 coins. Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

