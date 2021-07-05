Dimecoin Trading Down 21.8% Over Last Week (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 5th. In the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded 21.8% lower against the US dollar. Dimecoin has a market cap of $1.47 million and $891.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dimecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000622 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.82 or 0.00141960 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

Dimecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Dimecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

