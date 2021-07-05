Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 172,123 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,051,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,123 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.57% of Paychex worth $201,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 19.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 6.7% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 1.2% during the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 10,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 5.0% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $108.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.96 and a 52-week high of $109.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.00.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.02 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.84%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price objective on Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen increased their price objective on Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.35.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $363,778.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,100,359.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $3,371,635.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,015 shares in the company, valued at $7,548,302.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,885 shares of company stock worth $17,653,610 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.