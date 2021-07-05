Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 12,040 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,358,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,040 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.57% of PPG Industries worth $204,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PPG Industries by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,541,000 after acquiring an additional 31,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.72.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PPG opened at $170.66 on Monday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.58 and a 52 week high of $182.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

