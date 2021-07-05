Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 299,360 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,561,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 299,360 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.74% of Diodes worth $204,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Diodes during the first quarter worth about $66,319,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter worth about $43,911,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 44.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 993,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,358,000 after buying an additional 307,562 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,823,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $544,804,000 after buying an additional 256,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Diodes during the first quarter worth about $12,338,000. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

DIOD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Diodes in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

DIOD stock opened at $79.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 1.06. Diodes Incorporated has a twelve month low of $45.40 and a twelve month high of $91.02.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Diodes had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 2,039 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $146,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,739,944. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,141,357. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

