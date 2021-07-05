Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,496,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 39,996 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 6.95% of SkyWest worth $190,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SKYW. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in SkyWest by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in SkyWest during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in SkyWest by 30.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SkyWest by 3,789.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

SKYW opened at $43.52 on Monday. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $61.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -621.71 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.18). SkyWest had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $534.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SkyWest from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on SkyWest from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

