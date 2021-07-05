Doctors Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $5.69 Million (DRS)

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. In the last week, Doctors Coin has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. One Doctors Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.70 or 0.00002065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Doctors Coin has a market capitalization of $161.52 million and approximately $5.69 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Doctors Coin Coin Profile

DRS is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 coins. Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees . The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin . The official website for Doctors Coin is drscoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

Doctors Coin Coin Trading

