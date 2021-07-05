DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Coatue Management LLC

Coatue Management LLC cut its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 81.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 992,277 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC owned 0.12% of DocuSign worth $46,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Associated Banc Corp grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 202.3% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in DocuSign during the first quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 3,700.0% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $278.82. 1,232,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,126,684. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.49 and a 12 month high of $290.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $227.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $54.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.16, a PEG ratio of 99.60 and a beta of 0.85.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total transaction of $1,541,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,654,056.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 17,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.53, for a total transaction of $4,559,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 167,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,539,773.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,135 shares of company stock worth $17,117,277. 3.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

