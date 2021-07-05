Dogecoin Market Capitalization Hits $30.78 Billion (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 5th. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion and $1.29 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dogecoin has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000692 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $139.47 or 0.00408480 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00007405 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000567 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003500 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000056 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 130,303,772,350 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

