Doki Doki Finance (DOKI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $163,945.00

Doki Doki Finance (CURRENCY:DOKI) traded down 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 5th. Doki Doki Finance has a market capitalization of $2.01 million and approximately $163,945.00 worth of Doki Doki Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Doki Doki Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $40.31 or 0.00118559 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Doki Doki Finance has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00054557 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003251 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00017801 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.81 or 0.00911241 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,791.04 or 0.08209160 BTC.

Doki Doki Finance Profile

Doki Doki Finance (DOKI) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2020. Doki Doki Finance’s total supply is 50,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,979 coins. The official website for Doki Doki Finance is dokidoki.finance . The official message board for Doki Doki Finance is medium.com/@dokidoki.finance . Doki Doki Finance’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. DOKI is the ecosystem token of Doki Doki Finance and can be used to stake and earn rewards in its Dstake pools. “

Buying and Selling Doki Doki Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doki Doki Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doki Doki Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Doki Doki Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

