Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stock Position Lifted by Avenir Corp

Avenir Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 499,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,926 shares during the period. Dollar Tree comprises approximately 4.9% of Avenir Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Avenir Corp owned approximately 0.21% of Dollar Tree worth $57,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in Dollar Tree by 170.1% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 48.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree stock traded down $0.46 on Monday, hitting $99.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,551,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,406. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.52. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $84.41 and a one year high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Kevin S. Wampler sold 12,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total value of $1,382,528.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,404,940.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Bob Sasser sold 13,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,555,639.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,153 shares of company stock worth $4,156,620 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on DLTR shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

