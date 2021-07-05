Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 894,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,049 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.78% of Domtar worth $33,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Domtar by 9.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Domtar by 5.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Domtar by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 183,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Domtar by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Domtar in the fourth quarter worth about $3,268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UFS opened at $54.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 1.88. Domtar Co. has a 1 year low of $18.66 and a 1 year high of $55.49.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $944.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.66 million. Domtar had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. Domtar’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Domtar Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Domtar from $38.00 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Domtar from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Domtar from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Domtar from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domtar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.85.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

