Domtar (TSE:UFS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $69.99

Domtar Co. (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$69.99 and last traded at C$69.99, with a volume of 8368 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$67.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UFS shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Domtar to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Domtar to C$60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Domtar to C$52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$63.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.80. The company has a market cap of C$3.52 billion and a PE ratio of -18.48.

Domtar (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C($0.53). The company had revenue of C$1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.17 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Domtar Co. will post 4.8500003 earnings per share for the current year.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

