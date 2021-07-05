Donoghue Forlines LLC Acquires New Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 159,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,023,000 after purchasing an additional 29,094 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 356,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,739 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in First American Financial by 188.3% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 26,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 17,207 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First American Financial by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 18,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in First American Financial by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 10,118 shares during the period. 86.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FAF. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of First American Financial in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.38.

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $62.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.19. First American Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $44.05 and a 12 month high of $66.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.55.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 33.76%.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.