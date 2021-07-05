Donoghue Forlines LLC Buys New Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 64,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HBI. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Hanesbrands by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,393,480 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $106,090,000 after purchasing an additional 176,812 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 192,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 12,159 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Hanesbrands by 11.5% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 95,126 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 9,812 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.17 per share, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,939.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere purchased 13,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $256,543.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,103.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

HBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hanesbrands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.11.

Shares of HBI stock opened at $18.55 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.65. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.72 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of -19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 71.51% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

