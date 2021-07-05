Donoghue Forlines LLC Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 502.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 24,683 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Lazard were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Lazard by 19.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 5,698 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,579,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,185,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lazard by 13.4% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Lazard by 3,041.5% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 7,847 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LAZ has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

Shares of Lazard stock opened at $46.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.97. Lazard Ltd has a 1-year low of $27.17 and a 1-year high of $48.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.57.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Lazard had a return on equity of 53.46% and a net margin of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $679.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

