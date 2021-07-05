Donoghue Forlines LLC Invests $1.23 Million in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 30,012 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,139,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $373,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729,004 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,744,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $275,393,000 after acquiring an additional 439,558 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,124,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $209,235,000 after acquiring an additional 210,672 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,418,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $139,589,000 after acquiring an additional 286,498 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,800,533 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $114,346,000 after acquiring an additional 22,390 shares during the period. 99.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $39.97 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.20. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.69 and a 52 week high of $46.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALSN. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.30.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

