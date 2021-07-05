Donoghue Forlines LLC Invests $1.26 Million in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $964,912,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in CVS Health by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,194,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491,735 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in CVS Health by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $691,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525,912 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $171,279,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,562,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,113,937,000 after buying an additional 2,084,131 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.47.

NYSE CVS opened at $82.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $108.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $90.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.17.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $232,686.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,107,886.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $9,414,334.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,414,334. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 335,201 shares of company stock valued at $27,864,172 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

