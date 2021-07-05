Donoghue Forlines LLC Purchases Shares of 12,247 Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 2,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $120.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.83. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $45.40 and a 12 month high of $125.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.31.

In related news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total value of $443,469.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,810.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $1,710,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,988,588.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,794 shares of company stock worth $3,213,580 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

