Donoghue Forlines LLC Takes Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1,818.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 155.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nexstar Media Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.71.

In other news, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 2,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $343,332.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,582. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $246,504.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,351.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,716 shares of company stock worth $718,237 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NXST opened at $151.50 on Monday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.10 and a 1 year high of $163.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.68.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.31. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.12%.

Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

