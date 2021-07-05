DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Shares Bought by Coatue Management LLC

Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,258,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 507,479 shares during the period. DoorDash comprises about 6.7% of Coatue Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Coatue Management LLC owned 2.88% of DoorDash worth $1,214,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DASH. Nellore Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in DoorDash by 200.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the first quarter worth $49,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the first quarter worth $115,000. 77.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $1,058,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 11,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $1,600,679.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,141,694 shares of company stock worth $1,224,354,930 in the last 90 days. 15.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DASH traded up $2.32 on Monday, hitting $182.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,086,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,497,862. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.13 and a twelve month high of $256.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.69. The company has a market cap of $59.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.75.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.62 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 197.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on DoorDash from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.33.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

