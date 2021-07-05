Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Sets New 12-Month High at $16.80

Shares of Dorel Industries Inc (TSE:DII.B) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$16.80 and last traded at C$16.43, with a volume of 59931 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.01.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Dorel Industries from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.32. The firm has a market cap of C$530.16 million and a PE ratio of 24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

