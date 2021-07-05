Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Sets New 12-Month High at $16.80

Shares of Dorel Industries Inc (TSE:DII.B) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$16.80 and last traded at C$16.43, with a volume of 59931 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.01.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Dorel Industries from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.32. The firm has a market cap of C$530.16 million and a PE ratio of 24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Dorel Industries Company Profile (TSE:DII.B)

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

