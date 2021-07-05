DragonVein Trading 78.1% Lower This Week (DVC)

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded 37.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 5th. DragonVein has a total market cap of $1.32 million and $289,196.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DragonVein coin can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, DragonVein has traded 78.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,662.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $499.99 or 0.01485309 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $143.18 or 0.00425356 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00088638 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003934 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000174 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DragonVein Profile

DragonVein (CRYPTO:DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

Buying and Selling DragonVein

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

