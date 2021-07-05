Draper Esprit VCT plc (LON:DEVC) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 1.50 Per Share

Draper Esprit VCT plc (LON:DEVC) declared a dividend on Monday, July 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Draper Esprit VCT’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
DEVC stock opened at GBX 50 ($0.65) on Monday. Draper Esprit VCT has a twelve month low of GBX 31 ($0.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 53 ($0.69). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 50.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £73.26 million and a PE ratio of -62.50.
Draper Esprit VCT Company Profile
