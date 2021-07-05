DREP (DREP) Price Tops $1.96 on Major Exchanges

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 5th. DREP has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion and $27.62 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DREP has traded down 31.3% against the U.S. dollar. One DREP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00054319 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003259 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00018039 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.84 or 0.00872280 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,767.53 or 0.08105256 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00040652 BTC.

DREP Coin Profile

DREP (DREP) is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. The official message board for DREP is medium.com/drep-family . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DREP is www.drep.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

DREP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DREP using one of the exchanges listed above.

