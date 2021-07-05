Drep [new] Hits One Day Volume of $1.04 Million (DREP)

Drep [new] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Drep [new] has a market capitalization of $16.97 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Drep [new] coin can now be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00001247 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Drep [new] has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00054438 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003248 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00017813 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.10 or 0.00902201 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,791.41 or 0.08173973 BTC.

Drep [new] Coin Profile

Drep [new] (CRYPTO:DREP) is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling Drep [new]

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drep [new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Drep [new] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Drep [new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

