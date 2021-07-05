Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.33.

DBX has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

In other Dropbox news, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $305,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $45,811.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,239 shares of company stock worth $4,577,677 over the last quarter. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DBX opened at $30.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Dropbox has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $31.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $511.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.17 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 12.59% and a positive return on equity of 43.70%. Dropbox’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dropbox will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

