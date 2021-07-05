DSLA Protocol (DSLA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.64 Million

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One DSLA Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DSLA Protocol has a market capitalization of $36.07 million and $1.64 million worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DSLA Protocol has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00055005 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003296 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00017841 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.50 or 0.00918649 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,783.85 or 0.08236256 BTC.

About DSLA Protocol

DSLA Protocol (DSLA) is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,585,542,651 coins. The Reddit community for DSLA Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/Stacktical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical and its Facebook page is accessible here . DSLA Protocol’s official message board is blog.stacktical.com . DSLA Protocol’s official website is stacktical.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DSLA Protocol is a platform for deploying Service Level Agreements on the Blockchain. They help online businesses improve the reliability of their services and automatically compensate customers for slowdowns, downtimes, and unresponsive customer support. DSLA Protocol combines the power of predictive and blockchain technologies to help companies indemnify their customers for performance failures while rewarding their support teams for operational excellence. “

DSLA Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DSLA Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DSLA Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DSLA Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

