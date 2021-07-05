Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) Price Hits $0.20 on Major Exchanges

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Over the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a total market capitalization of $6.15 million and $130,311.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000578 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00045352 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.58 or 0.00134199 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.61 or 0.00166669 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,888.72 or 0.99777915 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

