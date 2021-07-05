Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.20 Million

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded down 50.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00001149 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded 19.2% higher against the dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a total market cap of $14.20 million and $4.08 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00045258 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.55 or 0.00134622 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.09 or 0.00165774 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,953.51 or 1.00356169 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token launched on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token directly using US dollars.

