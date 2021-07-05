Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Hits One Day Trading Volume of $3.01 Million (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded down 60.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000905 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a total market cap of $10.88 million and $3.01 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

