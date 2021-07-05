DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $337,287.00

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be bought for approximately $12.55 or 0.00037221 BTC on exchanges. DuckDaoDime has a market cap of $13.04 million and approximately $337,287.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded up 7.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DuckDaoDime alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00045344 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.21 or 0.00134039 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.87 or 0.00165669 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,604.87 or 0.99639833 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000111 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Coin Profile

DuckDaoDime’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,479,382 coins and its circulating supply is 1,038,830 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DuckDaoDime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DuckDaoDime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DuckDaoDime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DuckDaoDime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.