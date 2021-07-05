Dundas Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 181,719 eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Dundas Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 181,719 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,128,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in eBay by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,918 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in eBay by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 23,298 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in eBay by 1.5% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 13,600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in eBay by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,334 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on eBay in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.44.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,014.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

EBAY stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.08. 4,910,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,698,213. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.36 and a 52-week high of $70.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.96. The firm has a market cap of $47.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 71.14% and a net margin of 25.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 24.57%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

