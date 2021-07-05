Dusk Network Price Hits $0.12 (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One Dusk Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. Dusk Network has a market cap of $45.12 million and approximately $7.37 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00055649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00018021 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $318.61 or 0.00937025 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,841.44 or 0.08356720 BTC.

Dusk Network Coin Profile

Dusk Network (CRYPTO:DUSK) is a coin. Its launch date was December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 370,663,706 coins. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network . The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Dusk Network Coin Trading

