Dynamite (DYNMT) Price Reaches $0.40 on Major Exchanges

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One Dynamite coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00001188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dynamite has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. Dynamite has a total market capitalization of $157,495.07 and $83,943.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dynamite Profile

Dynamite is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 786,424 coins and its circulating supply is 391,176 coins. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

